State resources arrive in Fremont County to help with funeral home cleanup after more than 100 bodies found improperly stored

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a verbal disaster emergency declaration in Colorado, the State Emergency Operations Center is sharing insight on what state resources were made available to help with a funeral home cleanup.

Last week, authorities uncovered more than 100 bodies “improperly stored” at the Return to Green funeral home in Penrose. Click here for more on previous coverage. A criminal investigation is underway.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated on Thursday. On Tuesday, the SEOC provided a list of resources being made available for the investigation and cleanup:

-Six Member Type III Incident Management Team

-Security Fencing

-Security Staff

-Colorado National Guard Fatality Management Team

-Tents

-Body bags

-Visqueen and Miscellaneous Supplies

-Coroner Staffing Support

-Refrigeration Trucks

-Morgue Trailer

-Food for Incident Staff

-Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Funding for these resources will come from the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund as approved in the emergency declaration. Additional resources will be provided by federal partners supporting this event, according to the SEEOC.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 am and 6 pm.”

