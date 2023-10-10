Remains linked to massive funeral home case brought to El Paso County Coroner’s Office as investigation continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Coronor’s Office confirms it’s assisting its counterparts in Fremont County, as officials continue to grapple with the fallout from the ongoing criminal investigation linked to a funeral home.

Large refrigerated trucks pulled up at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, containing the remains tied to that massive investigation. One hundred and fifteen bodies were found in the Return to Nature Funeral Home on Oct. 4, improperly stored and creating what authorities called a “hazardous scene.”

“This is going to be a very, very lengthy process,” said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. “The loved ones at this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect.”

The El Paso County coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, released a statement Tuesday after 11 News confirmed the remains had been brought to his coroner’s office.

“The El Paso County Coroner’s Office acts as a regional medial examiner for Southern Colorado by assisting 22 additional counties with their death investigations, autopsies, and cause and manner determinations. This responsibility involves approximately 1/3 of Colorado counties including Fremont County, the site of the Return to Nature Funeral Home. In that role, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will be assisting the Fremont County coroner, Randy Keller in the recovery, examination, and identification of the human remains. Over the next few weeks, our office will be receiving and examining the remains with the goal of identifying the individuals and releasing them to their families as efficiently and expeditiously as possible. Our deepest condolences to those families who are impacted by these events and we will do everything in our power to return their loved ones to them as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, the large number and condition of those remains will make this challenging and this process will take some time. However, by operating under our mass fatality protocols, there should be no disruption to normal El Paso County services. With that being said, we’d appreciate the community’s support by playing it real cool and staying safe for the foreseeable future.

“As we are acting as a support agency in this response, all information concerning the progress of the efforts will be coming from Fremont County authorities.”

