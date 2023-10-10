Pre-evacuation notice issued for an area east of Colorado Springs for a brush fire, lifted soon after

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pre-evacuation notice was issued for an area east of Colorado Springs tied to a brush fire on Tuesday. The notice was lifted about 10 minutes after it was issued.

At about 1:15 p.m. the following message was issued:

“PRE EVACUATION WARNING for Hwy 94 near N Peyton Hwy in Ellicott due to a wildland fire near Hwy 94 near N Peyton Hwy. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now. For more info, monitor local media. There is a wildland fire in the area. The Ellicott Fire Department has asked for those in the area to voluntarily evacuate.”

At about 1:25 p.m, the pre-evacuation warning was lifted.

Click here for a map of the impacted area and to sign up for Peak Alerts if you live in El Paso or Teller County.

This article will be updated.

CHFD responding mutual aid to Ellicott for outside fires in the area of Hwy 94/N Peyton Hwy. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) October 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.