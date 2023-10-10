Live-fire training taking place on Fort Carson through Thursday, includes AC-130J training

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Live-fire training is scheduled to take place through Thursday on Fort Carson, including AC-130J training

The public can expect increased noise and dust in the evening and throughout the night, according to a news release from Fort Carson. The 10th SFG(A) Soldiers and Air Force AC-130J pilots and crewmembers will be conducting combined training. Soldiers on the ground will direct aircraft personnel in close-air support as they fire at targets on the ground, in addition to other offensive air operations.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities,” part of the news release adds. “We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities. Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849. We take every concern very seriously and strive to address each in a timely and thoughtful manner.”

