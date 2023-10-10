“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” former member of Israeli military calls for solidarity in Colorado after attacks in Israel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a deadly attack by terrorist group Hamas led to a declaration of war by Israel, members of the Jewish community in Colorado Springs are calling for people to stand in solidarity with the civilians impacted by the violence.

Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs has many members with ties to Israel, according to Rabbi Jay Sherwood. It’s something he said many people in the Jewish community have in common.

“Israel is the Jewish homeland,” Rabbi Sherwood said. “It’s a holy place, not only for Jews, but for Christians and Muslims, as well.”

Rabbi Sherwood said he was in Israel in June and got lunch with someone he said was among the first killed in the attack by Hamas.

“The terrorists who came across the border, came and murdered people indiscriminately,” he said. “They murdered innocent people. This was not a war of soldier versus soldier, this was pure terrorism.”

Rabbi Sherwood wanted to clarify this wasn’t part of any conflict between Israel and Palestine. He said it was a conflict with a group that doesn’t reflect the values of an army or country.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Temple Shalom Executive Director Kobi Chumash.

Chumash was born in Israel and lived there for years, even serving in the military. He said conflict is nothing new.

“I can tell you that, as an Israeli, we live in war since the day we are born,” Chumash said.

Despite seeing conflict in his time in the military, Chumash said the violence over the weekend was shocking.

“The terrorist attack was barbaric,” he said. “People knocking on peoples’ homes, pretending that they are IDF soldiers and the doors being opened and they just shot people in their face. 260 young people were shot to death at least 260 and a music festival.”

Chumash moved to Colorado Springs 20 years ago, but much of his family is still in Israel, living in Tel Aviv. After the attacks by Hamas, he said he called them to make sure they are okay.

“I have a brother and his family living in Israel. My uncles and aunts cousins so on, I have everybody there,” he said. “They are all safe. They are not in that particular area that has been affected directly, but we hear that there are some areas that are being targeted. They long distance missiles.”

He said he is still worried for his family, but also worried for the situation as a whole. He and Rabbi Sherwood said the attack felt like an attack on their faith.

“The Israeli president has said something really interesting that this is the first time that we have experienced so many Jews killed in one day since the holocaust happened in Europe. That is shocking,” Chumash said.

That’s why they are asking for the community to stand in solidarity with those impacted by the violence. Temple Shalom is working with Jewish Colorado to bring synagogues and temples together and call for peace. It is, after all, the meaning of the word Shalom: peace and wholeness.

They joined others in a mass prayer Friday night.

They are also working with Jewish Colorado to raise money for those impacted in Israel. Part of this is to pain bomb shelters to make them less intimidating for kids in Israel.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.