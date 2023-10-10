Former financial director of Southern Colorado church takes plea deal after originally facing nearly 900 charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The former Financial Director of an El Paso County church took a plea deal on Tuesday after originally facing nearly 900 charges.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Sara Ann Mock-Butler was suspected of stealing, as she defrauded and forged documents between March 2018 and July 2022 that resulted in a large loss of money from Pikes Peak Christian Church in Security-Widefield.

On Tuesday, Butler took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to identity fraud. She agreed to pay restitution of $225,000 after admitting to stealing money by using a credit card from Pikes Peak Christian Chuch. Butler also agreed to 100 hours of community service.

Originally, she was facing the following charges:

Theft- 1 count (aggregated)

Cyber Crime- 1 count (aggregated)

Money Laundering- 296 counts

Identity Theft- 527 counts

Forgery- 61 counts

Tax Evasion- 6 counts

Filing a False Tax Return- 5 counts

The church provided the following legal statement on Nov. 27, 2022:

“Sara Butler, our former Director of Finance, began employment at Pikes Peak Christian Church in January of 2017 and left employment in August of 2022. The month following her departure, our new Director of Finance reported to the Elders that the prior monthly financial report that had been provided to the Elders had not accurately reported the balance of cash on hand. We had approximately $200,000 less in our church bank accounts than had been reported.

The elders instructed our Executive Pastor and our Director of Finance to investigate the cause for this discrepancy and review all of these monthly financial reports for 2022 to determine when the inaccurate reporting had begun and its cause. What we discovered over the following weeks was that Sara had misappropriated a substantial amount of church money for her private use. We made a report to law enforcement on October 24, which included our initial findings and supporting documentation. On November 21, Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at her house. It is our understanding that she was interviewed that evening and has made a confession. At this time, we are still in the process of determining how much was misappropriated, as supporting financial documents on some suspicious transactions are incomplete. Our internal audit of what has been misappropriated is being assisted by church staff, elders and congregation members with experience in financial matte

The matter is now being investigated by the FBI and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office. We don’t have any other details that we can provide at this time and we want to prevent any complications for law enforcement as they investigate this. For that reason, we’re going to allow the authorities to conduct their investigation and gather all available information. Part of our cooperation with law enforcement will be to refrain from disclosing excessive information. We do not want to do anything that would compromise a fair and just investigation. We would ask that all of you cooperate in this way as well. This means not spreading speculative information, not doing anything that might affect any evidence or taint anyone’s testimony, and not giving statements to the media. If you are approached by anyone outside the church purporting to be a reporter or a journalist, we ask that you refer them to Mark Fisher, the Chairman of our Elders, so that we’re able to disclose information in a way that will not compromise the ongoing law enforcement investigation. We pray that the truth would be revealed, that justice would be done and that Sara would walk in repentance and make full restitution for the wrong she has done to God and to the community of believers at Pikes Peak Christian Church.”

