Escaped inmate from Colorado jail captured after 10 days on the lam

Busted! Jeremy Buchanan when he was captured on the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2023.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - After 10 days on the run, law enforcement have captured an escaped inmate from a Colorado jail.

Jeremy Buchanan broke out of the Jefferson County Detention Facility on the evening of Sept. 30. Authorities said he went into a supply room while on kitchen duty, where he snuck out through a delivery door and hopped the fence where deliveries are received.

Following a week and a half on the lam, law enforcement tracked him to Commerce City. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Fugitive Unit, Commerce City police officers, Adams County sheriff’s deputies, the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and a Safe Street Task Force surrounded him in a trailer on the side of the road. He surrendered peacefully, with some help from a K-9.

“Buchanan was bit by a JCSO K-9 while resisting the original arrest back on June 2, 2023. The presence of the Adams County Sheriff K-9 today was a factor in why the escapee agreed to peacefully surrender,” JCSO said.

Buchanan was originally facing charges of first-degree motor vehicle theft, three counts of violations of protection orders, violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for drug and traffic charges, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Thanks to his most recent escapades, he is now facing new charges of felony escape and misdemeanor escape.

