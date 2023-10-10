Crooks use forklift to steal ATM from Colorado Springs credit union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Using a forklift, crooks ripped an ATM out of a southeast Colorado Springs credit union early Tuesday morning.

Officers pulled up to the scene at the Ent Credit Union off Jet Wing and Moonbeam Drive at 5:40 a.m. to find the forklift still parked by the building -- and the mangled remnants of the ATM shell. Police tell 11 News the suspects got away with the ATM itself.

At the time of this writing, police are still working to get suspect descriptions.

