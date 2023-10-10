8 train cars carrying large equipment derail near Downtown Colorado Springs

At least four train cars carrying heavy equipment went off the tracks.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Union Pacific Railway is looking into the cause of a train derailment near Downtown Colorado Springs Monday night. At least eight train cars, carrying what appeared to be military equipment, derailed around 6:30 P.M. near East Las Vegas Street and Janitell Road.

Union Pacific told 11News that there were no hazardous materials released and that there were no injuries during the derailment.

11News was first on scene when the cars derailed. We spoke with witnesses in the area who tell our crews they were startled by the loud sounds.

“All of a sudden, we just heard bang, bang, bang. I looked and the cars were just spinning everywhere. Gravel was thrown all over the place,” said Steven Watkins, a witness to the derailment.

Others told 11News that the derailment lasted about four minutes and the train cars appeared to be hauling military equipment like trucks and tanks.

“It was really loud. It spun around then everything started crashing together. I have never seen anything like that,” said Adolfo Rangel, another witness to the derailment.

East Las Vegas Street was closed from Janitell Road to Highway 85/87 for several hours Monday night. Colorado Springs Police warned drivers to avoid the area all together.

Union Pacific said they will be investigating what happened Monday evening.

11News reached out to The Department of Defense about the possible military equipment; we are waiting to hear back.

