3-year-old on life support after being hit by car, mother says

The mother says the driver hit her son after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather's truck. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Cincinnati is on life support after being hit by a car last Friday, his mother said.

Kelsey McLean said her son, Kemarion, jumped out of the back of his grandfather’s pickup truck in the middle of the street around 5 p.m.

The family said a man picked up the little boy and carried him to a nearby fire station for help.

Firefighters called for the Cincinnati Police Department and an ambulance, which took him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“They don’t know what his injuries are because of how swollen he is,” McLean said. “We have to wait for it to go down and heal properly so they can see what’s happening with him.”

Police said the driver of the car was cooperative and stopped at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver wasn’t speeding or impaired.

“I haven’t heard my boy talk since Friday,” McLean said.

The family is hoping the city will install speed bumps and “children playing” signs in the neighborhood to avoid another similar accident.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four train cars carrying heavy equipment went off the tracks.
Train carrying military vehicles derails south of downtown Colorado Springs
Generic speeding graphic.
Colorado Springs Police aware of viral video showing motorcyclist riding from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes
6 including 4 teens injured in suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Colorado
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Buster’s in Colorado Springs looking to hire 150+ positions, opening date announced
Monday's Most Wanted for Oct. 9, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Oct. 9

Latest News

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, and Front Range Clinic's Steve Carleton is discussing the...
WATCH: Colorado clinic talks dual diagnosis on World Mental Health Day
A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D., on...
Major Navigator CO2 pipeline project is on hold while the company reevaluates the route in 5 states
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
10.10.23
Getting windier by Wednesday