“We pray for peace and an end to violence,” Coloradans react to war declaration after deadly attacks in Israel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State officials and a local temple are all reacting to the war in Israel after attacks that left more than a thousand people dead.

The declaration came Sunday after a surprise attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which left at least 1,100 people dead. The U.S. announced support for Israel as the nation launched an attack on Gaza, which left more dead.

Across the nation, many are calling for an end to the violence, with some demonstrations in favor of Israel, some for Palestine, and some condemning actions on both sides.

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis issued a statement before war was declared, saying:

“I am deeply heartbroken and alarmed by the deadly attack against the Israeli people. I call on Hamas to immediately cease their attack against Israel. I will continue to monitor the crisis and stand in solidarity with Israel.”

11 News reached out to other Colorado lawmakers for response. Senator Michael Bennet gave a response that he also posted on social media, seen below:

As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m monitoring the situation in Israel closely.



I stand with Israel, our ally, as it responds to Hamas’s terror. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) October 8, 2023

And Representative Doug Lamborn called the attack by Hamas a cowardly terrorist attack, saying “these heinous acts of violence must end.” Rep. Lamborn also shared a statement from the Chairs of the Israel Allies Caucus, seen below:

Although Israel is not technically a member of NATO, they are a non-NATO ally, a fact referred to by many as they respond to the attacks.

In Colorado Springs, Rabbi Iah Pillsbury of the Temple Beit Torah condemned the violence in both Israel and Palestine. The conflict between Israel and Palestine is one that has had far-reaching impacts on the Jewish community. They shared a statement they issued to the members of the temple, saying in part, quote,

My heart is heavy as I write to you today. It is heartbreaking to bear witness to the violence and destruction happening in Israel and in Palestine right now. As the death toll climbs, so too do the fear, the trauma, and the ramifications of trauma for everyone living in the region and watching from afar. We pray for peace and an end to violence. As our religious school students reminded us this morning, peace means being kind to each other and building a world without war or violence. A world of peace means a world where all people can be their true selves.

Rabbi Pillsbury also calls for a vigil for peace at Temple Emanuel in Denver, scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors, JewishColorado, ADL, JCRC and others. Anyone wanting to participate can gather in person or online.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.