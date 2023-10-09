“We pray for peace and an end to violence,” Coloradans react to war declaration after deadly attacks in Israel

Colorado officials are reacting to the war, calling for an end to the violence.
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State officials and a local temple are all reacting to the war in Israel after attacks that left more than a thousand people dead.

The declaration came Sunday after a surprise attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which left at least 1,100 people dead. The U.S. announced support for Israel as the nation launched an attack on Gaza, which left more dead.

Across the nation, many are calling for an end to the violence, with some demonstrations in favor of Israel, some for Palestine, and some condemning actions on both sides.

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis issued a statement before war was declared, saying:

11 News reached out to other Colorado lawmakers for response. Senator Michael Bennet gave a response that he also posted on social media, seen below:

And Representative Doug Lamborn called the attack by Hamas a cowardly terrorist attack, saying “these heinous acts of violence must end.” Rep. Lamborn also shared a statement from the Chairs of the Israel Allies Caucus, seen below:

Although Israel is not technically a member of NATO, they are a non-NATO ally, a fact referred to by many as they respond to the attacks.

In Colorado Springs, Rabbi Iah Pillsbury of the Temple Beit Torah condemned the violence in both Israel and Palestine. The conflict between Israel and Palestine is one that has had far-reaching impacts on the Jewish community. They shared a statement they issued to the members of the temple, saying in part, quote,

Rabbi Pillsbury also calls for a vigil for peace at Temple Emanuel in Denver, scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors, JewishColorado, ADL, JCRC and others. Anyone wanting to participate can gather in person or online.

