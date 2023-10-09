WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Colorado law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The End of Watch for Colorado Parole Officer Christine Guerin-Sandoval was Sept. 28, 2023.

Click here for more on the deadly incident that claimed her life.

The memorial service at Praise Assembly Church for Guerin Sandoval in Pueblo is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Monday and we plan on streaming it in this article.

A GoFundMe account was set up to benefit the family of Guerin Sandoval. Click here to give, as of Monday morning more than $19,000 had been raised.

“Parole Officer Christine Sandoval died in the line of duty while serving and protecting the community,” part of the GoFundMe page reads. “Christine had a heart of gold and smile that would light up the darkest room! She was always thinking of other people and now it is our turn to help her beautiful family. Donations are graciously being [accepted] for the family of fallen Officer Christine Sandoval.”

Support is also being accepted on the “Officer Down Memorial Page.” Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.