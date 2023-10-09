Monday’s Most Wanted: Oct. 9

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 9, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sex assault suspect tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Jose Maciel-Ruiz, 35, is facing charges of sexual assault with a 10-year age difference. He’s described as a 5-foot-4 white male weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Also on this week’s wanted list:

Fifty-year-old Cody Applin, who is accused of first-degree assault. He’s described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Thirty-one-year-old Mauro Medina-Zeferino, wanted on several charges including second-degree burglary, three counts of child abuse, first-degree trespass, three counts of third-degree assault and harassment. He’s a 5-foot-7 white male, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, wanted for handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Rand Gurley, 48, who faces a laundry list of charges including first-degree assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree tampering, three counts of harassment, first-degree trespass, and driving under restraint. He’s 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He’s a white male.

John Lowery, 37, who is wanted for alleged stalking and harassment. He’s a white male described as 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Miles Nordahl, who is facing charges of second-degree assault and harassment. He’s a 33-year-old white male standing 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

And Stevie Ray Flores, wanted for a slew of alleged offenses including second-degree kidnapping, two counts of third-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, robbery, harassment and reckless driving. He’s 32, a white male, is 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

