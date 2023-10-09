“It’s really too close for home” residents react to weekend shooting near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents on East Kiowa Street tell 11 News say they were frightened to see such a large police presence right outside of their homes. Adding it’s scary to know something like this happened right outside their doors.

“I freaked out a little bit because I heard them speeding by and then breaking really fast and within a couple minutes there was 10 of them here all lined up all over the road,” Kiowa Street resident Ciarra Nolen said.

Colorado Springs Police came to the 400 block of E Kiowa St. late Saturday night for a report of shots fired. But when they got to Kiowa Street they say they discovered a man had been shot.

Despite paramedic’s efforts that man died- turning the case into a homicide investigation. One resident tells 11 News scenes like this are becoming all too familiar.

“It’s something you see around here more often than another place as I think we are a lot of sirens pretty often around here there’s been shootings pretty often,” Kiowa St resident Michael Reed said. “It’s really too close for home. A lot of us think it’s safe to say.”

Others tell 11 News they are considering adding more security to their homes and say they have been thinking about the shooting all day.

“I’m just concerned about my neighbors I didn’t know them but it’s really sad because it’s someone that I could’ve potentially known,” Nolen said.

Police say at this time they have no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

