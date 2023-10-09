“It’s really too close for home” residents react to weekend shooting near downtown Colorado Springs

Residents on East Kiowa Street tell 11 News say they were frightened to see such a large police presence right outside of their homes.
By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents on East Kiowa Street tell 11 News say they were frightened to see such a large police presence right outside of their homes. Adding it’s scary to know something like this happened right outside their doors.

“I freaked out a little bit because I heard them speeding by and then breaking really fast and within a couple minutes there was 10 of them here all lined up all over the road,” Kiowa Street resident Ciarra Nolen said.

Colorado Springs Police came to the 400 block of E Kiowa St. late Saturday night for a report of shots fired. But when they got to Kiowa Street they say they discovered a man had been shot.

Despite paramedic’s efforts that man died- turning the case into a homicide investigation. One resident tells 11 News scenes like this are becoming all too familiar.

“It’s something you see around here more often than another place as I think we are a lot of sirens pretty often around here there’s been shootings pretty often,” Kiowa St resident Michael Reed said. “It’s really too close for home. A lot of us think it’s safe to say.”

Others tell 11 News they are considering adding more security to their homes and say they have been thinking about the shooting all day.

“I’m just concerned about my neighbors I didn’t know them but it’s really sad because it’s someone that I could’ve potentially known,” Nolen said.

Police say at this time they have no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

CRIME STOPPERS ANONYMOUS CONTACT

COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Jenna Ward missing poster
Missing Colorado woman last seen Oct. 4
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Credit: Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency
“We pray for peace and an end to violence,” Coloradans react to war declaration after deadly attacks in Israel
Colorado officials are reacting to the war, calling for an end to the violence.
WATCH: War declared in Israel following deadly attacks
Residents on East Kiowa Street tell 11 News say they were frightened to see such a large police...
Residents in teh area of a deadly shooting react to the heavy police presence
Fountain officials responded to a crash on Highway 85/87 Sunday evening.
Crash forces closure of highway in Fountain