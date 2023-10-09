Dave & Busters in Colorado Springs looking to hire 150+ positions, opening date announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dave & Busters is planning to open their doors at a Colorado Springs location on Nov. 20!

The business is looking to hire about 160 position including Front and back-of-house positions, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more.

Click here to apply.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s Colorado Springs location,” says General Manager Roddrick Williams. “As Colorado Springs’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch - all under one roof.”

The new location is at 9277 Highland Ridge Heights. According to a news release, the new 20,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. Dave & Buster’s brings an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment for friends to connect and have fun.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.