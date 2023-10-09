Crash forces closure of highway in Fountain

Fountain officials responded to a crash on Highway 85/87 Sunday evening.
Fountain officials responded to a crash on Highway 85/87 Sunday evening.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash left lanes of a busy highway in Fountain to close Sunday evening.

This is Highway 85/87, from Highway 16 and Alegre Circle. That’s according to Fountain city officials on social media. They wouldn’t say what caused the crash, or how long the lanes were closed for. They did say Highway 85/87 was shut down in both directions.

Fountain police told 11 News they responded around 6 p.m. to the crash, which they said involved one vehicle that rolled over before coming to a stop. They said speed is a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating what happened.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information. We have a call out to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20...
Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly

Latest News

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
Shower Chances Thursday
Shower Chances Thursday
Cold, breezy start on Friday
Awesome weather continues!
Fentanyl case numbers pass total in 2022
El Paso County already seeing a higher number of Fentanyl cases than last year’s total