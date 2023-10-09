Crash forces closure of highway in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash left lanes of a busy highway in Fountain to close Sunday evening.

This is Highway 85/87, from Highway 16 and Alegre Circle. That’s according to Fountain city officials on social media. They wouldn’t say what caused the crash, or how long the lanes were closed for. They did say Highway 85/87 was shut down in both directions.

Fountain police told 11 News they responded around 6 p.m. to the crash, which they said involved one vehicle that rolled over before coming to a stop. They said speed is a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating what happened.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get more information. We have a call out to authorities.

