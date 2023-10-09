Colorado Springs Police aware of viral video showing motorcyclist riding from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

Generic speeding graphic.
Generic speeding graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says they are well aware of a viral video that appears to show a motorcyclist driving more than 150 miles per hour along I-25 recently.

Multiple KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out on October 5 with a link to the YouTube video from user “Gixxerbrah.” The video was posted on Oct. 2 and showcased a motorcyclist speeding from the Garden of the Gods exit from Colorado Springs to Denver. The speedometer on the bike shows the motorcyclist hitting speeds of 173 miles per hour as they weave in and out of traffic.

While between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, speeds appeared to hit close to 180 mph.

The actual identity of the motorcyclist is unknown. As of Monday morning, the video had nearly 500,000 views.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says they are actively working to crackdown on speeders like this one.

KKTV 11 News is choosing to publish this article because of the number of viewers who reached out with concerns, and to confirm the Colorado Springs Police Department is aware of the video.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
The crash scene on Oct. 8, 2023.
Highway in Fountain back open following crash
Jenna Ward missing poster
Missing Colorado woman last seen Oct. 4
Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Nice next few days
Nice Monday ahead
Dalvin Gadson during the Oct. 9, 2022, traffic stop, as seen from a CSPD officer's body camera.
Case involving Colorado Springs police officers allegedly beating Black man during traffic stop referred by DOJ for criminal investigation
Christine Guerin Sandoval
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Colorado law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty
Dave & Buster's "coming soon" to Colorado Springs.
Dave & Busters in Colorado Springs looking to hire 150+ positions, opening date announced