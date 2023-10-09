Colorado Springs Police aware of viral video showing motorcyclist riding from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says they are well aware of a viral video that appears to show a motorcyclist driving more than 150 miles per hour along I-25 recently.

Multiple KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out on October 5 with a link to the YouTube video from user “Gixxerbrah.” The video was posted on Oct. 2 and showcased a motorcyclist speeding from the Garden of the Gods exit from Colorado Springs to Denver. The speedometer on the bike shows the motorcyclist hitting speeds of 173 miles per hour as they weave in and out of traffic.

While between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, speeds appeared to hit close to 180 mph.

The actual identity of the motorcyclist is unknown. As of Monday morning, the video had nearly 500,000 views.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says they are actively working to crackdown on speeders like this one.

KKTV 11 News is choosing to publish this article because of the number of viewers who reached out with concerns, and to confirm the Colorado Springs Police Department is aware of the video.

