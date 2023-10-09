Colorado authorities remind public there is a tip line for the Suzanne Morphew case

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reminding the public there is a tip line for the Suzanne Morphew case.

On Monday, the agency posted the following to social media:

“CBI has set up a tip line for the Suzanne Morphew investigation,” the social media post reads. “The public is asked to report any information about this case by sending an email to cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us or by calling 719-312-7530. There is no new information in the case at this time.”

Since Morphew’s remains were found recently in Saguache County, no arrests have been announced in the case.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in an earlier news release. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near her Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

-April 18, 2022 Murder charges dismissed

-Sept. 27, 2023 CBI announces the El Paso County Coroner identified remains found in Saguache County as belonging to Suzanne

