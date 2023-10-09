Case involving Colorado Springs police officers allegedly beating Black man during traffic stop referred by DOJ for criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One year to the day after three Colorado Springs police officers allegedly beat an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop, the case is being referred for criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Oct. 9, 2022, Dalvin Gadson was pulled over for driving without visible license plates. The Colorado Springs Police Department says that during that stop, its officers asked Gadson to step out of the vehicle for a DUI investigation.

According to the law office representing Gadson, the then-29-year-old refused to get out of his car because he didn’t know why he was being detained, prompting police to attempt to “force him out, punching him repeatedly in the head and face. The beating continued even after Gadson was out of the car with the officers punching and kicking him in the head and back.”

Police have said Gadson had a knife in the car and that “when officers attempted to pull Mr. Gadson from the vehicle he physically fought with officers and on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of the knife.”

More about the alleged incident and body camera footage can be found here.

In December, civil rights attorneys filed a federal lawsuit. Monday, the attorneys announced Michael Alston, director of the DOJ’s Office of Civil Rights, directly referred the case to the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section. The letter of referral can be viewed below this article.

“One year later, [Colorado Springs Police] Chief Vasquez still refuses to hold his officers accountable after they beat and bloodied an unarmed man over a license tag infraction,” said Harry Daniels, one of the civil rights attorneys representing Gadson. “Today we are confident that the Department of Justice will begin to correct that injustice and do what he won’t.”

“These aren’t just careless cops who made a mistake,” co-counsel Bakari Sellers echoed. “They’re hostile, violent and downright dangerous and, as long as they’re on the streets, the people of Colorado Springs are not safe.”

CSPD conducted an internal investigation of the three officers’ actions and ultimately did not criminally charge them. That memo can be viewed here, outlining the allegations and whether or not they were determined to be unfounded or sustained.

Charges of DUI, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest were dropped against Gadson.

11 News has reached out to CSPD for reaction to the pending DOJ criminal investigation and will update this article when we hear back.

