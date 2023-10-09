6 including 4 teens injured in suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Colorado

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Drinking and driving is believed to have caused a teen to lose control of his car and flip his vehicle on a rural Colorado road overnight.

The 16-year-old boy was westbound on Highway 266 with five passengers when he missed a “clearly marked left turn,” a spokesperson with State Patrol said, overcorrected, and spun off the roadway, colliding with both a delineator post and the curve indicator sign. His minivan kept going, ending up down an embankment where it rolled twice. Four of the six occupants were thrown from the van, with the sole passengers not ejected being only two wearing seat belts.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday, though the spokesperson did not know if it was a passerby or someone from the vehicle who called it in. Troopers found the crash site at the intersection with Otero County Road 25, a few miles east of Rocky Ford.

Everyone in the vehicle was transported to the hospital, including at least one who was airlifted. The oldest person in the minivan was a 24-year-old man and the youngest a 14-year-old girl -- the latter being one of the two buckled up at the time of the time of the rollover and the only one with minor injuries. State Patrol provided the following break down of injuries:

Driver: A 16-year-old boy from Kansas who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and suffered serious injuries

Passenger 1: 14-year-old girl from Ordway who was wearing a seat belt, was not ejected and had minor injuries

Passenger 2: 21-year-old man from Sterling who was not wearing seat belt, was ejected and had moderate to serious injuries

Passenger 3: 24-year-old man from Sterling who was not wearing seat belt, was ejected and had moderate injuries

Passenger 4: 19-year-old male from La Junta who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and had serious injuries.

Passenger 5: 16-year-old boy from Ordway who was wearing a seat belt, was not ejected and had moderate injuries.

State Patrol did not know whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. The State Patrol spokesperson did not know whether the teen driver would be facing charges for underage drinking, stating that may be up to the district attorney’s office.

