2 stranded hikers rescued from icy trail in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More than half a dozen rescuers came to a pair of hikers’ aid after both found themselves stranded in a precarious spot on a Custer County hiking trail over the weekend.

The hikers were coming down an icy trail near Marble Mountain Saturday night when one slipped and ended up on a cliff’s edge.

“Both subjects were stuck and needed a technical lower into safer terrain,” said Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) in a social media post. “Eight members responded and were able to safely return the subjects to their vehicle.”

While the story had a happy ending, CCSAR says the hikers’ plight serves as an important reminder for anyone embarking on a journey in Colorado’s backcountry right now.

“It’s getting darker earlier and the cold temps have arrived. Bringing warm layers, headlamps, and traction devices are all beneficial in variable temperatures and unknown trail conditions,” CCSAR said.

The trail the hikers were on Saturday evening had poor traction due to a combination of ice, snow and mud.

“This time of year, it is wise to consider backcountry travel conditions,” Custer County Search and Rescue said.

