2 stranded hikers rescued from icy trail in Custer County

The rescue operation near Marble Mountain in Custer County on Oct. 7, 2023. Conditions on the...
The rescue operation near Marble Mountain in Custer County on Oct. 7, 2023. Conditions on the trail were described as a mix of ice, snow and mud.(Custer County Search and Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More than half a dozen rescuers came to a pair of hikers’ aid after both found themselves stranded in a precarious spot on a Custer County hiking trail over the weekend.

The hikers were coming down an icy trail near Marble Mountain Saturday night when one slipped and ended up on a cliff’s edge.

“Both subjects were stuck and needed a technical lower into safer terrain,” said Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) in a social media post. “Eight members responded and were able to safely return the subjects to their vehicle.”

While the story had a happy ending, CCSAR says the hikers’ plight serves as an important reminder for anyone embarking on a journey in Colorado’s backcountry right now.

“It’s getting darker earlier and the cold temps have arrived. Bringing warm layers, headlamps, and traction devices are all beneficial in variable temperatures and unknown trail conditions,” CCSAR said.

The trail the hikers were on Saturday evening had poor traction due to a combination of ice, snow and mud.

“This time of year, it is wise to consider backcountry travel conditions,” Custer County Search and Rescue said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
The crash scene on Oct. 8, 2023.
Highway in Fountain back open following crash
Jenna Ward missing poster
Missing Colorado woman last seen Oct. 4
Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Credit: Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency
‘We pray for peace and an end to violence’: Coloradans react to war declaration after deadly attacks in Israel
Monday's Most Wanted for Oct. 9, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Oct. 9
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Keep the home fires from burning
The crash scene on Oct. 8, 2023.
Highway in Fountain back open following crash