US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is now verifying reports of a number of Americans killed in Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israel.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials are also verifying reports of missing Americans.

In response to the attack, Blinken says the U.S. could soon be sending additional military assets.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to Israel. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs,” Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel could be announced as soon as Sunday.

The number of dead in Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday is likely to be over 500.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday.

Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20...
Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Serious crash along I-25 in Colorado 10/6/23.
1 elk caused 3 separate crashes along I-25 in Colorado, 1 person taken by helicopter to hospital

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to...
US may soon send additional aid to Israel, Blinken says
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
FILE - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands