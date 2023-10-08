One killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs, police consider it a homicide

Police say they first received a shots fired call between 9:35 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on the 400 block of East Kiowa. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead person on scene. They say it happened in front of a cottage on the property.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:30 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Police say they first received a shots fired call between 9:35 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on the 400 block of East Kiowa. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead person on scene. They say it happened in front of a cottage on the property. Police also mentions there was a dog tied up in the back. Animal Control removed the dog from the scene.

Police say their Homicide Team is now taking over this investigation. The 400 block of East Kiowa remains closed at this hour. Police say no arrests have been made so far and there are no suspects at this time.

