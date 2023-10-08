Missing Colorado woman last seen Oct. 4

CORTEZ, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help finding a woman missing for several days.

Jenna Ward requires medication and does not have it with her, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says.

Ward, 37, was last see in Cortez on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Because she doesn’t have her medicine, there are concerns for her well-being.

Ward is a 5-foot-7, 153-pound Indigenous woman affiliated with the Oglala Sioux tribe. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen dressed in a black shirt, black leggings and white shoes. Her vehicle is a white 2005 Ford Mustang 2DR with Colorado license plate CHA458.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900 right away.

