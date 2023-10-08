Missing Colorado woman last seen Oct. 4

Jenna Ward missing poster
Jenna Ward missing poster(Lindsey Grewe | Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTEZ, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement need your help finding a woman missing for several days.

Jenna Ward requires medication and does not have it with her, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says.

Ward, 37, was last see in Cortez on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Because she doesn’t have her medicine, there are concerns for her well-being.

Ward is a 5-foot-7, 153-pound Indigenous woman affiliated with the Oglala Sioux tribe. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen dressed in a black shirt, black leggings and white shoes. Her vehicle is a white 2005 Ford Mustang 2DR with Colorado license plate CHA458.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900 right away.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20...
Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide

Latest News

The horse during the Oct. 4, 2023, rescue operation.
Horse rescued from bog in northern Colorado
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
Fentanyl case numbers pass total in 2022
El Paso County already seeing a higher number of Fentanyl cases than last year’s total