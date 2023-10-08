Horse rescued from bog in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and neighbors joined forces to free a horse trapped in a bog.

The horse was submerged up to its neck when the first firefighters arrived at the rural Weld County property Wednesday night. Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) had the first crew on scene and immediately requested the aid of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Large Animal Rescue Team.

“Crews worked together for three and a half hours to extricate the horse. Area neighbors also assisted first responders in the operation,” FRFR said in a social media post.

After getting the animal freed, it was immediately assessed by a Colorado State University veterinarian who had been on standby. The horse’s condition wasn’t released.

The bog is located off of Weld County Road 17 1/2 north of Johnstown. It’s unclear how the horse came to be stuck.

