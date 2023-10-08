Horse rescued from bog in northern Colorado

The horse during the Oct. 4, 2023, rescue operation.
The horse during the Oct. 4, 2023, rescue operation.(Lindsey Grewe | Front Range Fire Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and neighbors joined forces to free a horse trapped in a bog.

The horse was submerged up to its neck when the first firefighters arrived at the rural Weld County property Wednesday night. Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) had the first crew on scene and immediately requested the aid of Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Large Animal Rescue Team.

“Crews worked together for three and a half hours to extricate the horse. Area neighbors also assisted first responders in the operation,” FRFR said in a social media post.

After getting the animal freed, it was immediately assessed by a Colorado State University veterinarian who had been on standby. The horse’s condition wasn’t released.

The bog is located off of Weld County Road 17 1/2 north of Johnstown. It’s unclear how the horse came to be stuck.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20...
Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide

Latest News

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
Daytime photo of the crime scene in the 400 block of East Kiowa on Oct. 8, 2023. The incident...
1 killed in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs; police consider it a homicide
Fentanyl case numbers pass total in 2022
El Paso County already seeing a higher number of Fentanyl cases than last year’s total
Data from the health department raises concern among experts because they have seen an increase...
El Paso County already seeing a higher number of Fentanyl cases than last year's total