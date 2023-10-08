El Paso County already seeing a higher number of Fentanyl cases than last year’s total

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Data from the health department raises concern among experts because they have seen an increase in young people in these opioid cases. They say the younger generation needs to be better educated about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Sprinkles amount, even grains of sand, amount, are enough of that drugged potentially kill people who haven’t been exposed to that drug in the past,” coroner and chief medical examiner for El Paso County Dr. Leon Kelly said.

According to a report from the El Paso County Health Department the county has already seen 242 criminal cases involving fentanyl this year in 2022 they saw 236.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen tells me the state’s recent push to crack down on dealers for fentanyl-related overdoses has helped bring justice to victims’ families. It is possible because of the work being done with other agencies.

“We’ve got a really good partnership with our local agencies on focusing on investigating these cases, and giving us good cases that we can then prosecute, which is having a positive outcome in this fight against a very powerful, deadly synthetic opioid,” Allen said.

Also according to data from the El Paso County Department of Health, the two largest age groups for fentanyl cases are 18-29 and 30-39. Allen says he has seen a trend of the deadly drug impacting younger age groups. Adding, it’s important for parents to be educated on the dangers of the synthetic opioid.

“We are seeing more and more young people using fentanyl it’s easier for a young person to set the idea of taking an illegal drug test in pill form as opposed to shooting up in the dark dirty alleyway,” Allen said.

Officials say the important thing for parents to do is to talk about the dangers of these drugs. They also say its easiest to stop addiction before it starts but to know there are resources out there for those struggling with drug addiction.

