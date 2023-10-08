Colorado beats Arizona State 27-24; ends two game losing streak

TEMPE, Az. (KKTV) - The Colorado Buffaloes comes back to beat Arizona State 27-24. CU ends a 2 game losing streak, and gets Coach Prime his first PAC-12 win.

It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win, and Colorado improves to 4-2 on the year. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had 239 passing yards, and two total touchdowns on the day. Sanders led the game winning drive after ASU tied it up at 24 with a Trenton Bourguet TD pass to Troy Omeire. Buffs kicker Alejendro Mata would give CU the lead with 12 seconds remaining in the game.

Colorado will now come back home to face Stanford on Friday.

