Colorado beats Arizona State 27-24; ends two game losing streak

The Colorado Buffaloes comes back to beat Arizona State 27-24. CU ends a 2 game losing streak, and gets Coach Prime his first PAC-12 win.
Colorado beats ASU 27-24
Colorado beats ASU 27-24(Corey Rholdon | Colorado)
By Corey Rholdon
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Az. (KKTV) - The Colorado Buffaloes comes back to beat Arizona State 27-24. CU ends a 2 game losing streak, and gets Coach Prime his first PAC-12 win.

It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win, and Colorado improves to 4-2 on the year. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had 239 passing yards, and two total touchdowns on the day. Sanders led the game winning drive after ASU tied it up at 24 with a Trenton Bourguet TD pass to Troy Omeire. Buffs kicker Alejendro Mata would give CU the lead with 12 seconds remaining in the game.

Colorado will now come back home to face Stanford on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Serious crash along I-25 in Colorado 10/6/23.
1 elk caused 3 separate crashes along I-25 in Colorado, 1 person taken by helicopter to hospital
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Human remains ‘improperly’ stored at a Colorado funeral home, FBI part of investigation
Glass broken out after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall
Man arrested after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20...
Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly
Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo Centennial
Friday Night Endzone: Week Seven
WHAT STARTED AS AN INVESTIGATION LOOKING INTO A SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT HAS TURNED INTO A...
WATCH: Over 115 bodies found improperly stored at Penrose funeral home