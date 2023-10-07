‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man in Connecticut is accused of following a young girl and frightening her to the point that she ran to a Dunkin’ for help.

WFSB reports that 36-year-old Israel Santiago-Ortiz of Manchester was the man arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing charges of second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said they were called to a Dunkin’ location in the Manchester area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a suspicious person complaint.

A Dunkin’ worker reported that an 11-year-old girl ran inside and said she was being followed by a man she didn’t know.

According to authorities, the girl was followed by Santiago-Ortiz as she was walking east on Center Street.

Santiago-Ortiz offered the girl gum and followed her across the street, police said. At one point, they said he asked if he could take her to buy clothes.

The girl did not have a phone, so she ran into a Dunkin’ and begged for help.

“I knew the girl was scared. She was shaking,” Dunkin’ worker Dawn Smith said.

Smith said she stayed calm while not hesitating to help the girl.

“I asked if she had her parents’ number, but she said didn’t. So, I told her I was going to call the police because this is serious and the guy was still standing outside the store,” she said.

Smith gave police a full description of Santiago-Ortiz that helped them catch him nearby.

Authorities said they learned that Santiago-Ortiz also had two warrants out for his arrest after taking him into custody.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Smith said she hopes anyone who found themselves in her position would do the same to help the girl.

“She did the right thing coming in and I’m glad she’s safe,” Smith said.

Additionally, Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance gave the child credit for walking into Dunkin’.

“She sought out help. She didn’t get too close to the individual. That’s one thing every parent should talk to their children about,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.