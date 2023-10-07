Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Two husky puppies have found their forever home after being abandoned a few weeks ago.

According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, the team found the two 6-month-old pups last month after they were thrown over a fence at the facility.

A veterinarian said the baby huskies - one male and one female named Ryder and Rayne by the shelter - should have been 25-30 pounds when they were taken in.

But they weighed only 8 and 11 pounds while also having head injuries.

The shelter previously released surveillance video of a pickup truck pulling up to the facility and dropping the pups over the fence.

Now, the brother-sister duo has been able to get to a healthy weight while finding their new home together.

“From suffering from neglect, malnutrition and parasites then being thrown over a fence … these two survivors are now ready to live their best life in a loving home!” the shelter shared.

The all-white puppies went into foster care on Monday.

According to the shelter, the team ultimately found the person responsible for abandoning the dogs with an investigation continuing.

“I can tell you that there were eight puppies in total, and these are just two of them from that litter,” said Lydia Sattler, Jackson County Animal Shelter director.

