Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Serious crash along I-25 in Colorado 10/6/23.
1 elk caused 3 separate crashes along I-25 in Colorado, 1 person taken by helicopter to hospital
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Human remains ‘improperly’ stored at a Colorado funeral home, FBI part of investigation
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Glass broken out after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall
Man arrested after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli rescuers report 70 dead, hundreds seriously wounded in heaviest toll of fighting in decades
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the sideline during an NFL football game between the...
Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
How $6 billion in Ukraine aid collapsed in a government funding bill despite big support in Congress
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Man in custody after causing a multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs