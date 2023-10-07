Man in custody after causing multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m Friday. Officers say when they arrived to the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, they found the passenger of the pick-up truck with life threatening injuries. The driver fled on foot but was later found and arrested.
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m...
Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m Friday. Officers say when they arrived to the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, they found the passenger of the pick-up truck with life threatening injuries. The driver fled on foot but was later found and arrested.(Brian Sherrod | KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after causing a major crash in southeast Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m. Officers say when they arrived to the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, they immediately took a passenger of a pickup truck to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police say the driver of the pickup truck, now identified as 26-year-old Hunter Thompson, fled the crash scene on foot.

Police say their investigation revealed the pickup truck had been involved in minor crashes just north of the intersection. The pickup truck continued southbound on S. Academy Blvd. entering the intersection of Drennan Rd. and collided with a garbage truck who was traveling westbound on Drennan Rd through the intersection at S. Academy Blvd.

Medical personnel say the pickup truck’s passenger sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police say based on this information, the Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

The intersection of Drennan Rd. and S. Academy Blvd. was closed for several hours while investigators completed their work. At this time of the investigation, impaired is suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

Thompson is currently in custody on a $10,000 bond and is facing charges including Vehicular Assault. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penrose funeral home under investigation.
‘Horrific:’ More than 100 bodies found inside Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Serious crash along I-25 in Colorado 10/6/23.
1 elk caused 3 separate crashes along I-25 in Colorado, 1 person taken by helicopter to hospital
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Human remains ‘improperly’ stored at a Colorado funeral home, FBI part of investigation
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Glass broken out after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall
Man arrested after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall

Latest News

Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20...
Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly
Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo Centennial
Friday Night Endzone: Week Seven
WHAT STARTED AS AN INVESTIGATION LOOKING INTO A SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT HAS TURNED INTO A...
WATCH: Over 115 bodies found improperly stored at Penrose funeral home
There may be more wildlife on the road, what you need to know
There may be more wildlife on the road, what you need to know
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
WATCH: Federal officials join investigation into Colorado funeral home after 115+ improperly handled bodies were found inside