Man in custody after causing multiple vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after causing a major crash in southeast Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police say they were first called to a multiple vehicle crash around 4:12 p.m. Officers say when they arrived to the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, they immediately took a passenger of a pickup truck to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police say the driver of the pickup truck, now identified as 26-year-old Hunter Thompson, fled the crash scene on foot.

Police say their investigation revealed the pickup truck had been involved in minor crashes just north of the intersection. The pickup truck continued southbound on S. Academy Blvd. entering the intersection of Drennan Rd. and collided with a garbage truck who was traveling westbound on Drennan Rd through the intersection at S. Academy Blvd.

Medical personnel say the pickup truck’s passenger sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police say based on this information, the Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team responded to the scene and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

The intersection of Drennan Rd. and S. Academy Blvd. was closed for several hours while investigators completed their work. At this time of the investigation, impaired is suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

Thompson is currently in custody on a $10,000 bond and is facing charges including Vehicular Assault. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

