Fire at marijuana dispensary store knocked out pretty quickly

Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters say they received the call from neighbors in the area near Bonfoy Avenue and East Platte Avenue, east of Downtown. No injuries to report.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:13 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at a marijuana dispensary store Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News they first got the call of this fire around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters say they received the call from neighbors in the area near Bonfoy Avenue and East Platte Avenue in the eastern section of Colorado Springs.

Firefighters tell 11 News they found the fire in the back inside a small 6x6 shed. Firefighters quickly knocked out this fire. There are no injuries to report. Firefighters did have to break into the building to inspect the fire for damage.

