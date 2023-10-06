Wolves to be captured in Oregon and brought to Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced a partnership with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to bring wolves to the Centennial State.

On Friday, it was announced that Oregon will be a source for up to 10 wolves to Colorado as part of the Colorado gray wolf reintroduction effort, approved by Colorado voters. The wolves are expected to be captured and translocated between December and March.

“In 2020, Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to our great state by the end of 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and our administration have worked tirelessly to safely reintroduce wolves consistent with that voter-mandated deadline. To that end we have met with many stakeholders, held public meetings, and collected feedback from more than 3,400 Coloradans. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously in support of the wolf reintroduction plan. We are deeply grateful for Oregon’s partnership in this endeavor, and we are now one step closer to fulfilling the will of the voters in time,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be responsible for the costs, capture and relocation process of the wolves:

-CPW staff will work with contracted helicopter crews and spotter planes to capture wolves

-Wolves will be tested and treated for disease at the source sites

-Collars will be placed on wolves and physical measurements will be done in the field in Oregon

-Wolves will be crated in sturdy aluminum crates and transported to Colorado either by truck or airplane

