WATCH LIVE: Update on human remains ‘improperly’ stored at a Colorado funeral home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A live update will be streamed in this article starting at about 10 a.m.

An investigation is underway as authorities decided human remains were “improperly” stored inside a building in the Penrose area

Multiple people reached out to KKTV 11 News after they noticed a large law enforcement presence along Highway 115 Wednesday night into Thursday. Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home in Fremont County. The business in question is owned by the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which is based in Colorado Springs.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the investigation started because of a “suspicious incident.”

“On October 4, 2023, FCSO investigators, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies executed a search warrant on the property and determined that human remains were improperly stored inside the building,” part of a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reads.

A person with the county health department tells 11 News that the department was part of the initial investigation but turned it over “due to the gravity of the situation.”

Investigating agencies include the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont County Coroners’ Office, The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, the Colorado Department of Public Health, and the FBI.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” the news release adds. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-i276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 am and 6 pm.”

If anyone has information tied to what is being described as a criminal investigation by authorities, you’re asked to email tips@fremontso.com.

If you are an iPhone user click here to download the KKTV 11 News App.

If you are an Android user click here to download the KKTV 11 News App.

Click here to submit breaking news photos or videos.

Click here to visit the KKTV 11 News On-Time Traffic page.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.