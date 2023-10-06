Man arrested after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall

Glass broken out after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall
Glass broken out after break-in at Colorado Springs City Hall(Robert Salcido | KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man early Friday morning after a break-in at the city hall near Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers were called out around 2:30 Friday morning after building security called them when a burglary alarm went off.

One of the glass panels on the front door was broken out.

Police arrested a suspect by the name of Paul Serdar he is facing a charge of second degree burglary charge.

Officers say minor damage was done inside the building.

