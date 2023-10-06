Major crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado City
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.
At about 7:15 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure at mile marker 60, between Waslenburg and Colorado City.
A medical helicopter appeared to leave the site of the crash at about 7:20 a.m. KKTV 11 News has a call out to the Colorado State Patrol for more information. As of 7:40 a.m., traffic appeared to be getting by the crash by utilizing the shoulder of the road.
