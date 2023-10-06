Major crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado City

Serious crash along I-25 in Colorado 10/6/23.
Serious crash along I-25 in Colorado 10/6/23.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

At about 7:15 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure at mile marker 60, between Waslenburg and Colorado City.

A medical helicopter appeared to leave the site of the crash at about 7:20 a.m. KKTV 11 News has a call out to the Colorado State Patrol for more information. As of 7:40 a.m., traffic appeared to be getting by the crash by utilizing the shoulder of the road.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash impacting traffic.

