Major crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado City

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

At about 7:15 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure at mile marker 60, between Waslenburg and Colorado City.

A medical helicopter appeared to leave the site of the crash at about 7:20 a.m. KKTV 11 News has a call out to the Colorado State Patrol for more information. As of 7:40 a.m., traffic appeared to be getting by the crash by utilizing the shoulder of the road.

