Colorado organizers teaming up for a Ukraine benefit to help orphans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Nova Sparks Foundation is partnering with several Colorado Springs organizations to host a charity event benefiting Ukrainian orphans.

The organization was founded when Russia first attacked Ukraine in 2022. They’ve held several fundraisers in the Denver area and decided to bring their efforts south.

“We are very excited about our first event in Colorado Springs. So, we went south of Denver and the community has been nothing but supportive,” said Olga Funk, co-founder of the organization. “Our group of volunteers has been growing everyday and I know we’ve been selling a lot of tickets so we hope to fill the auditorium.”

The event will run from 3-6:30 PM on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

“We will start with a classical music concert. We have an amazing lineup of performers. We have a cello, clarinet, piano, opera singer. So, the first part of the event will be concert featuring Ukrainian composers,” said other co-founder Yulia Boozer. “We’ll also have a silent auction where our guests can browse some paintings and other items donated by local artists. The second part will be a fashion show featuring Ukrainian themes.”

This benefit is coming at a much needed time as Thursday Ukraine was hit by their deadliest devastation since early 2022 when a Russian attack on a railway killed 60 people.

Thursday’s attack on an eastern Ukrainian town’s cafe and grocery story left 51 people dead including a 6-year-old child.

“We’re trying to remind the local communities that there is still war going on in Ukraine and, unfortunately, the most venerable people who get affected by this are those who cannot protect themselves and that is the children and the children who do not have parents,” said Funk.

“They are facing unimaginable odds right now. The war was definitely unexpected, and I don’t think anyone is ready for this kind of situation. A lot of them are facing difficulties getting supplies. Children can’t go back to school because a lot of schools don’t have bomb shelters,” explained Boozer.

Funds raised from ticket sales and the silent auction will go toward rebuilding orphanages and supplying them with resources for the winter like generators, water pumps, clothes, etc.

For more information on the benefit and how to purchase a ticket, click here.

