Authorities investigate Colorado funeral home for improper storage of human remains

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are assisting in some way with the investigation in Fremont County.
By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are assisting in some way with the investigation in Fremont County. Multiple police cars and personnel were on the scene of a previous location of Natural Burials in Colorado Springs.

Neighbors have a lot of questions about why authorities are on the scene at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. They tell 11 News they’ve noticed a smell coming from the building.

“My husband has noticed it the past couple weeks,” Joyce Pavetti who lives near the funeral home said. “Every now and then when the wind comes from that way he has been smelling it.”

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found improperly stored at the facility. Return to Nature Funeral home is a Colorado Springs based business claiming on their website to provide natural burials.

11 News called the funeral home’s phone number but no one answered and you cannot leave a voicemail. The Colorado Springs location is vacant and there are property management company signs outside.

Someone who lives nearby says he’s seen about three funerals there over multiple years.

People who used the funeral home’s services in southern colorado are being urged to contact law enforcement with concerns.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
A motorcyclist passed away following a crash in Colorado Springs.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs along Woodmen under investigation
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Human remains ‘improperly’ stored at a Colorado funeral home, FBI part of investigation
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens

Latest News

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are assisting in some way with the...
Police investigate Colorado funeral homes for improper storage of human remains
Current and former school employees are expressing some of their concerns with the actions of...
Former, current Woodland Park School District employees express concerns with school board
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
WATCH: Improper storage of human remains investigation at Colorado funeral home
The city reads this land acknowledgement to recognize that land is the ancestral home of many...
WATCH: Manitou Springs Land Acknowedgement