Authorities investigate Colorado funeral home for improper storage of human remains

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are assisting in some way with the investigation in Fremont County. Multiple police cars and personnel were on the scene of a previous location of Natural Burials in Colorado Springs.

Neighbors have a lot of questions about why authorities are on the scene at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. They tell 11 News they’ve noticed a smell coming from the building.

“My husband has noticed it the past couple weeks,” Joyce Pavetti who lives near the funeral home said. “Every now and then when the wind comes from that way he has been smelling it.”

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found improperly stored at the facility. Return to Nature Funeral home is a Colorado Springs based business claiming on their website to provide natural burials.

11 News called the funeral home’s phone number but no one answered and you cannot leave a voicemail. The Colorado Springs location is vacant and there are property management company signs outside.

Someone who lives nearby says he’s seen about three funerals there over multiple years.

People who used the funeral home’s services in southern colorado are being urged to contact law enforcement with concerns.

