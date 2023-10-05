‘We have to get in there and face the threat’: 11 Call For Action gets inside Colorado school resource officer programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now inside your child’s school, there’s likely a school resource officer. They are patrolling the halls, armed and ready to confront any threat from outside the schoolhouse doors.

But our 11 Call For Action investigation found not every local SRO program is the same, and not every officer is armed with the same types of weapons – something that could leave them outgunned in certain situations.

Our 11 Call for Action investigators spoke with school districts and law enforcement about how they manage these programs. We found one school district bucking the local trends: The district won’t turn over any documentation about its secretive SRO programs, at all.

“We have to get in there and face the threat.”

Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Kevin Miyakusu and his team of specially trained school resource officers are in all 14 city-area middle and high schools and they are always training for the worst-case scenario. The officers are armed and ready to meet an active shooter with weapons like duty handguns and rifles.

“All of our officers who come out of the training academy, they are qualified on a handgun and qualified on a rifle,” Miyakusu added.

The same is true for all of the El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies serving in county-area school districts.

“As an SRO, we are equipped the same as patrol officers. We wear the same uniform. We carry the same gear. When I enter the school, I have my sidearm, I have a taser,” SRO Deputy Teresa Murphy told 11 News. “SRO duties are extremely different than patrol duties because our interactions with kids and families on a daily basis brings us into a more personal relationship with families.”

Both CSPD and the EPSO routinely send their SROs to special schools and provided our newsroom with records for officer recertification on both handguns and rifles. While there are no national standards for how SROs are mandated to be armed, the concern for some is that in the event of an armed intruder, pistols aren’t as effective as rifles because officers must generally get closer for an accurate shot. In some cases, that could mean a school resource officer might be outgunned by a shooter.

“It is very important because we don’t know what the bad guy’s intentions are. You have very long hallways in schools. You want to meet the force with force, so having a rifle in a school could be very important,” Miyakusu said.

While CSPD and EPSO were open and transparent about their training and procedures surrounding their SRO programs, it was not the same for Woodland Park School District RE-2.

On Aug. 17, 2023, the district sent out a one-page letter to the community alerting parents that they would be adding armed security officers to serve as school resource officers there.

11 News requested through an open records request the training and certification documentation for those hired to provide this armed security.

In their note to the community, the district writes, “These dedicated professionals must have completed rigorous training programs from law enforcement or other specialized training.”

Our newsroom wanted to know if these officers were certified to use rifles, and since they are not sworn officers like the majority of other local SRO programs, 11 News also requested additional information from the district about how they handle the training and certification for these armed guards.

The district responded: “No records existed.”

Superintendent Ken Witt followed up with an email after our newsroom requested clarification. “For safety and security reasons they do not release specific details of their armed security program.”

By refusing to release this vital information, the community is in the dark about who these armed security personnel are, what level of training and certifications they possess, or if they are able to carry specific types of firepower. This same information was easily obtained by other local agencies.

Sources within the Woodland Park School District told 11 investigators some of these armed security personnel are existing school staff members, something that is allowed under state law as long as they go through training programs. But since the district is refusing to respond to 11 News’ questions about this training or their certifications for weapons, we still can’t provide that information to you.

