WATCH LIVE: Former, current Woodland Park School District employees express concerns with school board

By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Current and former school employees are expressing some of their concerns with the actions of the Woodland Park School Board.

The district’s teachers have scheduled a news conference for 4:30 p.m. Thursday. We plan to stream the conference live at the top of this article once it begins.

According to a news release, teachers are raising concerns with things like the implementation of controversial curriculum and the decision to not renew funding that previously went to student mental health services.

11 News reached out to the School District for comment, and we are awaiting a statement from them.

