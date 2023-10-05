This is why nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants amid a major shortage

Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.
Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.(Canva | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At a time when thousands of nurses are on strike to protest staffing shortages, many nursing schools are not able to accept hundreds of new students.

Not only is there a shortage of nurses in clinical settings, but there is also a problem with having enough nursing professors to teach them.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses, more than 78,000 qualified applicants were turned away last year.

Even in schools that have enough nursing faculty members, there are often not enough clinical placements for existing students.

In hospitals, preceptors who train new nurses have strict limits on how many students they can supervise at a time.

Aggravating the existing shortage, many nurses were reportedly burned out during the pandemic and left the profession entirely.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is putting more than $26 million into an effort to train more nursing faculty to help address the problem.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
A motorcyclist passed away following a crash in Colorado Springs.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs along Woodmen under investigation

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
10.5.23
Cooler Friday, gusty morning
Current and former school employees are expressing some of their concerns with the actions of...
WATCH LIVE: Former, current Woodland Park School District employees express concerns with school board
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say