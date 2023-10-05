Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

10/5/23 serious motorcycle crash along Woodmen in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Serious crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs
10/5/23 a major investigation is underway in the Penrose area.
Major investigation underway at a Colorado funeral home
Colorado forecast Oct. 5, 2023
Full Colorado Springs forecast Oct. 5, 2023, checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified
DOJ logo
Colorado drug dealer sentenced to federal prison after trying to run from law enforcement