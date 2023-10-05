Serious crash involving motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a busy roadway in northeast Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they took a call at about 7:12 a.m. for a crash involving a motorcyclist at Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road. As of 7:35 a.m., all of eastbound Woodmen was closed at Black Forest Road for the investigation.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.