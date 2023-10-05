Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.(Sam's Club/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering big savings on memberships for the next 10 days.

Starting Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 15, Sam’s is offering its Plus level membership for the first year at 50% off to new members. The membership will cost just $55, regularly $110.

Sam’s is also offering its Club level membership for the first year to new members for just $15, regularly $50 – a 70% discount.

Both offers are redeemable in stores and online here.

Sam’s Club Plus members get access to free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, free select generic prescriptions, and 2% cash back on purchases.

The chain said existing Club members who want to upgrade to Plus can do so in stores now and receive $20 off their purchase of $40 or more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

10/5/23 serious motorcycle crash along Woodmen in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Serious crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs
10/5/23 a major investigation is underway in the Penrose area.
Major investigation underway at a Colorado funeral home
Colorado forecast Oct. 5, 2023
Full Colorado Springs forecast Oct. 5, 2023, checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified
DOJ logo
Colorado drug dealer sentenced to federal prison after trying to run from law enforcement