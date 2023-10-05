Police: Colorado Springs officer injured during confrontation with shoplifting suspect

Undated photo of the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center.
Undated photo of the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer suffered a minor injury while getting into a scuffle with an alleged shoplifter.

Police say the officer was on assignment at a business on East Platte Avenue when he saw the suspect trying to leave without paying for merchandise. The officer started to approach the suspect.

“When the suspect noticed the officer, the suspect attempted to run away. As a result, a physical altercation ensued,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

The officer injured one of his fingers while trying to detain the suspect but was ultimately able to get him into custody. Police have identified the suspect as Julius Patterson and say he’s facing charges of obstruction and theft.

Police have not released the store name but say it’s in the 3200 block of Platte just west of Chelton Road.

