Police: Colorado Springs officer injured during confrontation with shoplifting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer suffered a minor injury while getting into a scuffle with an alleged shoplifter.

Police say the officer was on assignment at a business on East Platte Avenue when he saw the suspect trying to leave without paying for merchandise. The officer started to approach the suspect.

“When the suspect noticed the officer, the suspect attempted to run away. As a result, a physical altercation ensued,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

The officer injured one of his fingers while trying to detain the suspect but was ultimately able to get him into custody. Police have identified the suspect as Julius Patterson and say he’s facing charges of obstruction and theft.

Police have not released the store name but say it’s in the 3200 block of Platte just west of Chelton Road.

