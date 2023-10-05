No grand prize Powerball winners, but some Coloradans still win big!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While no one won the grand prize in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, some Coloradans are still waking up richer!

A ticket purchased at a gas station in Colorado Springs scored that person a cool $50,000! Colorado Lottery says the ticket was bought at a Kum & Go on Prominent Point on the northeast side of the city and matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball!

Another Coloradan is seeing their bank account soar into the seven digits after their ticket, bought in Littleton, matched five numbers, winning them $1 million.

Colorado Lottery says there were a handful of other partial winners in the state, so make sure to double check those tickets!

The winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, and 64 with a Powerball of 1. The next drawing is Saturday, with a jackpot of $1.4 billion.

