Neighbors remember the day a Colorado Springs teen was murdered at a Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors in the area tell 11 News they have been following this case since they first saw the police lights in this Walgreens parking lot just over a year ago.

“I remember seeing that I knew something tragic happened,” Anna Roland who lives by the Walgreens said. “I felt it in my gut. I thought that something horrible must’ve happened because there were so many police there.”

Roland lives just around the corner from the Walgreens that became a crime scene in June 2022. She believes justice was served when Joshua Johnson’s verdict came down.

“I’m just sorry that it had to happen like I said my heart goes out to that mom,” Rolland said. “I have children and grandkids that live close by and it’s just a tragedy all the way around.”

Other neighbors say they identify with the family.

“She never really was able to bloom,” CJ Miller who lives near the Walgreens said. “And that age I remember my daughter, and they’re just that age they have so much fun and so many things going on at that age, and so much to live for.”

11 News reached out to Walgreens for a comment on the verdict today a spokesperson said:

“We will continue to honor the memory of Riley Whitelaw and hope today’s verdict is another step to help the community heal from the horrific tragedy that occurred.”

“Justice was served definitely and I’m very proud to say that the system works in this case,” Rolland said.

A memorial fund was started in Riley Whitelaw’s honor.

