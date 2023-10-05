Officials identify man arrested on attempted murder charges after officer shot in Pueblo

Deon Council-Rivera, 23, was arrested on several felony charges, including attempted murder, after an officer was shot in Pueblo on Wednesday.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The man arrested in relation to an incident where a Pueblo Police officer was shot on Wednesday was identified by officials Thursday afternoon.

Officials announced that Deon Council-Rivera, 23, had been taken into custody on charges including attempted first-degree murder, assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

The arrest came after an hours long barricaded suspect situation in Pueblo along Surfwood Lane, where police said a suspect fired at least one shot toward officers and one officer was injured.

As of Thursday afternoon, Council-Rivera was being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

