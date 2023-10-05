Investigation at Fremont County funeral home underway; more details expected

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement including the FBI are currently investigating at the site of a funeral home in Fremont County.

Officials have thus far remained close-lipped on the case, with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office releasing the following brief statement just after 9 Thursday morning:

“As of 9 a.m. this morning, we are meeting with our law enforcement partners to determine jurisdiction, and who will be the lead investigative agency for this incident. A formal press release and/or possible news conference will be scheduled for later today.”

The investigation is in the area of Werner Road and Highway 115 in Penrose, which online records indicate was the site of the Return to Nature Funeral Home. 11 News has confirmed the presence of both FBI and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office at the scene, while a person with the county health department tells 11 News that the department was part of an initial investigation but turned over “due to the gravity of the situation.”

Viewers also tell 11 News they have seen law enforcement on site since or before the wee hours of the morning. Our 11 News reporter on scene says a large area is blocked off with crime tape.

This is a developing story, and we will be updating as soon as we get more information. Keep refreshing this page.

