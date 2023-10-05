Colorado drug dealer sentenced to federal prison after trying to run from law enforcement

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado, publicly announced the sentence for Robert James Russell Simmons. The 37-year-old was taken into custody in September of 2022 in Durango. A news release explained how the dealer was captured after investigators with the Southwest Drug Task Force watched a drug deal go down. Click here for more on how he was captured when he reportedly tried running from the La Plata County Sheriff’s Department.

“Durango is a little safer today with this drug dealer [behind] bars,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Fentanyl is extraordinarily dangerous. We will continue to prosecute the dealers who seek to profit from this poison and endanger everyone in our community.”

Law enforcement found a bag of fentanyl pills Simmons had thrown in a trashcan during the chase and about 3,300 doses of drugs in his car. The prison sentence was handed out on Wednesday for possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

